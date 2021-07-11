Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $11.59 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

