Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $38,217,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $11,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

