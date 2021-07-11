LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

