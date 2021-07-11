Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $9,537,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

