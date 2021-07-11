Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 625 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.38% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

