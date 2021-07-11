Stifel Financial Corp Sells 562 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after acquiring an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

