Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $744.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

