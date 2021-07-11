Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

SRPT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

