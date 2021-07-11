Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.