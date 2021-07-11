Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

