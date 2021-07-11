Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

