Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.