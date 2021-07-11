Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,133,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

