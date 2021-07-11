Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.04 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

