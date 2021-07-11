Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

