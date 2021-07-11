Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Neutral at

upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,267,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.