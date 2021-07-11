Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.10.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $248.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.26. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.