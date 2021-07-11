Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given a $16.67 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

