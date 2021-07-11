Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

