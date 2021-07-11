Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given a $85.79 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.37.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.79 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

