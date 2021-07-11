Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.