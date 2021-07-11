Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

