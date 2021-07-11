PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PayPoint has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.14.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

