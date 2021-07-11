Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Trading Up 1,409.5%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX)’s stock price was up 1,409.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 9,455,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,639% from the average daily volume of 199,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.