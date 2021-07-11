Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

