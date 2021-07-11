Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.