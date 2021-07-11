Roth Capital Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $16.50

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

