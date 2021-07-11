Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NBY stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. Analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

