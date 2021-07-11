Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Invitae stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.