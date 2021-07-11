Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $344.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $375.59 on Thursday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.