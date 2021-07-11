Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 442,806 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,806 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

