Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.23 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,891,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,806 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

