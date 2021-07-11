Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 733 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Post were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Post by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Post by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $109.98 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Truist upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

