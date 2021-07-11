SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,684.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

