Credit Suisse AG Sells 785,084 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785,084 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Genworth Financial worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,916,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.