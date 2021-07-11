Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

