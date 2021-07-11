Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,297 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

