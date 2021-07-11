Barclays PLC Acquires 7,273 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Griffon worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $25.02 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

