Head to Head Analysis: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 7 0 2.40 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 61.75%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 23.44 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -34.22 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.99 $92.10 million $0.24 96.25

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playtika beats GoodRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

