Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Up 2.9%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 31,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 61,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Opthea alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth $37,107,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.