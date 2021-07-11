Insider Buying: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.