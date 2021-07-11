Estia J. Eichten Sells 100 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $10,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

