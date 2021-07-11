Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$11,850.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Richard Nicholls-Maltman acquired 30,000 shares of Fenix Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,850.00 ($8,464.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Fenix Resources Company Profile

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

