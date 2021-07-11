Insider Buying: Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Purchases A$19,165.50 in Stock

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup acquired 42,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,165.50 ($13,689.64).

Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robin Widdup acquired 90,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup acquired 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

