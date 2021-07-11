O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,380 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.20 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.