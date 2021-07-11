O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,646 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

