Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 153.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $29.50 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

