Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $948,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.50 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

