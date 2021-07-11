Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 260.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,933.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,812.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

