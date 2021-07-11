18,967 Shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.